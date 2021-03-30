Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

“Voters Rejected BJP In 1st Phase”: Ripun Bora

By Pratidin Bureau
37

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora, during a press meet in Rajeev Bhawan, said that Assam voters have rejected the BJP in the first phase of elections, adding that the Congress-AIUDF alliance will form the government in the state.

“Voters have rejected Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the first phase of elections. BJP is confused, at first BJP leaders claimed that they will get 46 seats out of the 47 seats. Later, in an advertisement, they said that the BJP will get 47 out of 47 seats. Yesterday, BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Das said that they will win in 42 seats. Again, Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will win 37 seats out of the 47 seats. But according to me, BJP may get 0 or a single digit in the first phase of the Assam Assembly Election. We are not saying it, BJP leaders are saying it,” said Ripun Bora.

“Through our party’s internal assessment we have come to know that Congress-AIUDF will form Government in Assam. After closely monitoring, we got feedback that out of 47 seats Mahajot will get 30+ seats in the first phase election,” Bora added.

Earlier during the first phase of polling, Bora also expressed confidence that the people of Assam want Congress back to power in the state.

Assam reported 77.01 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections on Saturday. While Sivasagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 82.46 percent, Sonitpur reported the lowest at 71.80 per cent.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

