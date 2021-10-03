VP M Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Happiness Over His Assam Visit

The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed that he is extremely happy to be present here and wished the best to the people of Assam. He addressed the PET MRI inauguration programme in Assamese at State Cancer Institute in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of GMCH faculties, doctors, staffs and other dignitaries.

Vice President of India Dr. M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday morning inaugurated the Heritage Cultural Center at Panbazar first and then moved to GMCH.

“We are now slowly getting rid of the Covid-19 pandemic,” VP Venkaiah Naidu said.

He further said that everyone must be conscious about their health. VP also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Ashok Singhal for preserving the history of Assam.

He further said that his aim is to know and understand the issues and problems in the society for which he travelled across the country.

VP Venkaiah Naidu further requested everyone to exercise daily to keep themselves healthy and fit. People should also take special care of their diet and what they eat which will lower the risk of getting cancer.

He also appreciated the role of Assam Government in fighting the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He also reminds that 7 new medical colleges are going to be established in Assam very soon and appreciated the state government’s role in medical and health care.