Music Composer Wajid Khan passes away

The year 2020 has been bringing us sad news day by day.

Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. The popular duo Sajid-Wajid made their debut through Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. His last composition were superstar’s lockdown songs ‘Bhai Bhai’ and ‘Pyar Karona.’

His death happened due to a heart attack however it is also being said that coronavirus was also found in his body. He has been suffering from a kidney problem over the past few years and was a ventilator after being hospitalized recently. He was the son of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a famous tabla player. Sajid Wajid made their debut through Salman Khan‘s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). After this, in 1999, he gave music in Sonu Nigam’s album Deewana, the songs of which–Deewana Tera, Ab Mujh Raat Din Aur Kadar Pyaar Hai became hit.

