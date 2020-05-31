Waste Materials in Kokrajhar Quarantine Centre Pose Threat to People

The quarantine centre in Kokrajhar Law College has brought a threat to the people with its unhygienic environment.

The wastage of the quarantine center has been thrown at the campus itself which brought a threat to the COVID patients. At the time when it is said that COVID-19 infected patients should maintain hygiene, at the same time the waste materials of the quarantine center has been thrown here and there inside the campus.

On the other hand, the waste materials have become the food of animals like cows and sheep as there is no wall on the campus. People are facing trouble as the entire area is stinking and residents in and around the area urged the authorities of the quarantine center not to throw garbage near the residence.