WATCH: Assam athletes encouraging you to fight COVID-19

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today released a video brought out by Assam Olympic Association in the honour of those warriors who are leading a brave front against novel corona virus pandemic at a simple programme held at Brahmaputra State Guest House today.

The video was conceptualised and designed by Rajib Prakash Baruah featured athletes like Hima Das, Shivangi Sarma, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankushita Boro and others and voice was lent by noted singer Sangita Kakati, Anirban Das and Anuoushka Baruah.

Thanking General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar for bringing out the video, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the video produced to acknowledge the unrelenting endeavour of the frontline personnel in the fight against COVID 19, will instil a sense of positivity among the athletes as well as others. He said that when the corona virus pandemic cast a pall of gloom over several sections of people, the video thus produced will create positive vibes and dispel corona virus inflicted negativity from the society.

He also asked Assam Olympic Association to work to lift the morale of the athletes. He asked its General Secretary to find innovative ways to engage the athletes in daily practice adhering to social distancing norms prescribed by the health and family welfare department.

Member Secretary State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare Lakhya Konwar, Commissioner and Secretary to Sports and Youth Welfare Dr. M. Angamuthu, Member core committee Assam Olympic Association Pranay Borodoli, swimmer Shivangi Sharma, boxer Shiva Thapa and few others were present on the occasion.