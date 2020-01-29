WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar steps to the tune of Bihu

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared a promo video of the upcoming Filmfare Awards 2020, where she was seen dancing Bihu to the beats of Dhol. It was made in collaboration with Assam Tourism.

In the video, the actor looked pretty in the traditional Mekhela-Chadar. “The Black Lady is going to Awesome Assam!” Bhumi wrote along with the video, which was shared on Twitter.

It may be mentioned here that the Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati on February 15. However, several artists of Assam and eminent personalities have appealed to the Government of Assam to cancel the ceremony. They said the award ceremony should not be held in view of the ongoing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).