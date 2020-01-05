WATCH: Fan’s special gift to Kohli

Assam artist Rahul Pareek on Sunday gifted Indian skipper a portrait made out of electronic wastes. Rahul made the portrait using old mobile phones and wires.

The BCCI shared a video of the portrait that showed captain Kohli admiring the portrait. He also met Rahul in person and thanked him. Kohli also wrote a message for Rahul. “Dear Rahul, This is an outstanding creation!! Well done. Best Wishes,” he wrote and signed it.

Making art out of old phones.

Making art out of old phones.

How is this for fan love!

It may be mentioned here that Rahul hails from Dhubri and he is a student of the Gauhati University.