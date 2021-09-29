Watched DDLJ Multiple Times With Leandar Paes: Mahesh Bhupathi

In a moment of amusement, star tennis duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes revealed that off court they spent a lot of time watching Hindi blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Nicknamed the “Indian Express” the duo said to PTI that they had shared interests in food, music, and cinema; all of which were major stress buster for them.

“We like the same food, music. We watched a lot of movies together as we were travelling day in and day out for tours. Movies were just like a stress buster for us, I remember we watched ”Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” multiple times. So, we”d watch English, Hindi movies, whatever we could, because we were working pretty hard so this was kind of an outlet for us. These are things that made the journey much easier,” Bhupathi was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The tennis stars, who were the first doubles team from India to win at Wimbledon in 1999, have revisited their journey in the upcoming non-fiction series “Break Point”. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, the ZEE5 non-fiction series explores the on-court partnership of Paes and Bhupathi and their off-court lives.

Also called ”Lee-Hesh”, the duo played together from 1994 to 2006 and reunited for their second stint from 2008 to 2011 and brought laurels to India but later they had a public fallout.