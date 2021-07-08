Water Level Of Brahmaputra Rising At Alarming Rate

The water level of Brahmaputra is rising at an alarming rate due to incessant rain in Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, a Central Water Commission official said.

He informed that there is a rise of 10 to 20 inches in the water level daily.

“The water level is rising at a warning level. It is increasing due to rain in upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We are seeing a daily rise by 10 to 20 inches,” he told ANI.

Villagers in the vicinity fear that the rising waters of the mighty river will soon inundate the region if the rain continues.

