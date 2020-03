Heavy showers on Tuesday resulted in waterlogging at the new Saraighat bridge in Guwahati. It started raining around 4 pm in Guwahati.

Commuters had a tough time as they had to pass through the waterlogged bridge which affected traffic movement.

The incessant rains also caused flash floods in almost all the important localities and roads of the Guwahati city have led to serious traffic congestion.