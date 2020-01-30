Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi to lead Protest March Against CAA

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will lead a “Save the Constitution” march in Kalpetta on Thursday, a part of the Congress’ agitation against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Gandhi will be accompanied on the two-kilometer march by party leaders Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullapally Ramachandran. After the protest march, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Kalpetta bus stand at 12 pm where the march is scheduled to conclude.

The Congress unit in Kerala has been holding protests across the state, led by its MPs, MLAs and local leaders, over the last few days. In the other 13 districts of Kerala, party leaders are organizing a “human map of India” today.

Gandhi landed at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode Wednesday on a three-day visit to the district.

Meanwhile, party chief Sonia Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee, the Congress’s highest policymaking body, that the “CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law”, the “sinister purpose” of which was to divide the Indian people into religious lines.

Rahul, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday to demand a probe into the alleged allegations of police atrocities against those protesting the CAA in Uttar Pradesh.