West Bengal BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh Joins TMC, Says BJP Is Into “Vindictive Politics”

BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

“BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies,” Ghosh said soon after joining TMC.

He also urged all politicians to support Mamata Banerjee for ‘public welfare’.

Ghosh had won the Bishnupur seat by 11,133 votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Meanwhile, the TMC extended a warm welcome to Ghosh.

“Inspired by @MamataOfficial’s developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him!” TMC tweeted.

Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya.



We extend a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/DRj5CFKkYc — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2021

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory with 213 seats in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. BJP on the other hand garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.