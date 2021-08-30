NationalTop Stories

West Bengal BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh Joins TMC, Says BJP Is Into “Vindictive Politics”

By Pratidin Bureau

BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

“BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies,” Ghosh said soon after joining TMC.

He also urged all politicians to support Mamata Banerjee for ‘public welfare’.

Related News

ONGC To Build Personal Gym For Lovlina Borgohain

“Protect Us!”: Afghan Journalists’ Open Letter To World

Jacquieline Fernandes Questioned By ED In Money Laundering…

Assam: Another Employee of Defunct Nagaon Paper Mill Dies

Ghosh had won the Bishnupur seat by 11,133 votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Meanwhile, the TMC extended a warm welcome to Ghosh.

“Inspired by @MamataOfficial’s developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him!” TMC tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory with 213 seats in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. BJP on the other hand garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

You might also like
Assam

Four Assamese earns ‘Iron Man Malaysia 2018’ title

Assam

People excluded from NRC draft can still vote if name is on electoral roll, says CEC…

Pratidin Exclusive

Rahul Gandhi replaces CP Joshi with Harish Rawat as party’s general secretary…

Assam

Gauhati HC Gives 45 Days Time to Complete Work of Goalpara Detention Centre

National

Govt’s “mismanagement” led to slowdown: Manmohan

Assam

Fish species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh