WB By-Polls: Mamata Banerjee to file Nomination Today for Bhabanipur Seat

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will fill her nomination papers on Friday for the by-polls to the Bhabanipur seat. Banerjee needs to win in order to hold on to her office.

The polling is scheduled to take place on September 30 and the results will be announced on October 4.

The TMC had on Sunday officially announced Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for the by-election in Bhabanipur. TMC’s campaign in the south Kolkata seat is underway after the Election Commission announced the bypoll last week following a request from the state government to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram to her former protege Suvendu Adhikari, has to win this by-poll to retain her Chief Minister’s post.

While the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll, the Congress has declared that it will not field any candidate against Mamata. The Left Front has announced that CPI(M) leader Srijib Biswas will be its candidate for the bypoll to Bhabanipur.

The bypoll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district where polling could not be held during the eight-phase assembly election held earlier this year.

