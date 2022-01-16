NationalTop Stories

WB Civic Polls Deferred Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

The civic polls to the bodies of Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar that were scheduled to be held on January 22 have been postponed in light of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Amid a surge in cases of Covid-19 nationwide as well as in the state, the elections to four civic bodies in West Bengal were deferred by three weeks to February 12, the State Election Commission (SEC) said in a freshly released notification on Saturday.

The civic polls to the bodies of Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar that were scheduled to be held on January 22 have been postponed in light of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Related News

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India Defeat South Africa By…

Akhil Gogoi Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19: Assam Registers 3,390 New Cases, Positivity Rate…

Manipur: Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Appointed As…

The SEC issued the notification rescheduling the date right after the state government told the Calcutta High Court that it had no problem with the rescheduling of the polls in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The counting date has reportedly been fixed for February 15. Notably, both BJP and Trinamool Congress wrote to the SEC on Friday to propose a deferment of the civic polls.

ALSO READ: Akhil Gogoi Tests Positive For COVID-19

You might also like
World

Albert Einstein’s letter sold for USD 3 million

Assam

Akhil Gogoi falls sick in jail

National

Amit Shah Holds Meetings on J&K, Northeast

Assam

Wild Elephant kills youth in Udalguri

Assam

BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for BTC polls

National

PREPAK Militant Arrested In Manipur, Explosives Recovered