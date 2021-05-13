WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Assam Tomorrow

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit camps in Assam on Friday sheltering people from Bengal who crossed over to the state to escape post-poll violence.

The Governor will be visiting Ranpagli and Srirampur camps tomorrow. He will reach Ranpagli at 9.45 am by a BSF helicopter.

Dhankhar, on Thursday, is slated to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit places at Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sikai, Sitai and Dinhata in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar and “connect with sufferers”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly reacted to Dhankhar’s scheduled visit to Cooch Behar saying it violates norms and also accused him of exceeding his power.

In a strong-worded letter to Dhankhar, the Bengal chief minister said, “Kindly refer to my No.91-CM/2020 dated September 26, 2020 wherein, inter alia, I had requested and specifically advised you ‘to refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating the state officials’, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you.”

Reacting strongly to Banerjee’s statements, the governor hit back, saying he is discharging duties mandated by the Constitution and advised the CM to commit herself to the Constitution as she has taken an oath to uphold it.

“Constitution mandates under Article 159 that I will ‘to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of West Bengal’. I would do all that is expected out of my oath,” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The Governor further added, “Reflect-Four States and UT went for polls. Violence only here! How can such scenario be overlooked when people are being made to pay with their right to life and suffer indignities because they chose to vote out of their own volition! It is decimation of essence of democracy?”

“In time of such unprecedented crisis @MamataOfficial there was need to act in togetherness with all concerned, including the Governor. It was no time for optics or playing to gallery when we are in the midst of unprecedented post poll retributive violence,” Governor Dhankhar tweeted.

