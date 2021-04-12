WB Polls: EC Puts 24-Hour Campaign Ban On Mamata

In a major development, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday enforced a 24-hour ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the polls for “violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).”

The ban will be put in effect from 8 PM today till 8 PM tomorrow (April 12-13).

This comes after the BJP filed a complaint against the TMC supremo after she issued an appeal to the Muslim community in the state to not to divide their votes.

“I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP,” she had said during a rally.

The EC said her remarks are “in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123 (3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

It added that she “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”.

The fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to held on April 17.