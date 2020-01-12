WC semi run out: Dhoni regrets not diving

MS Dhoni regretted over his dismissal in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year.

Recently, on being asked about the dismissal, MS Dhoni expressed regrets about his dismissal on the world cup. He said “I keep telling myself, why didn’t I dive. Those two inches I keep telling myself, ‘MS Dhoni, you should have dived’,”

On July 9, 2019, in the cricket world cup semifinal, India played against New Zealand. After a very poor start, MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja took the responsibility and forwarded the Indian innings chasing a target of 240.

Millions of hearts of cricket lovers had broken when a brilliant throw by Martin Guptill hit the stamp and caused the dismissal of MS Dhoni. New Zealand won the match by 18 runs.