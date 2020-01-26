“We are Indians, We Do Not Have Religion”: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Megastar Shah Rukh Khan spoke about being India and his religion in a dance reality show “DANCE PLUS” on Saturday night.

He described an incident when his daughter Suhana had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she asked her father which religion they belonged to, and he replied to her that we are all Indians, we do not have a religion.

My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians 🇮🇳 ❤️ – The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 25, 2020

Further, he said, “We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, and my children are Hindustan,”

This word from the megastar has won many hearts of the nation which is now going viral in social media.