NationalEntertainment

“We are Indians, We Do Not Have Religion”: Shah Rukh Khan

By Pratidin Bureau
83
leaderboard

Bollywood Megastar Shah Rukh Khan spoke about being India and his religion in a dance reality show “DANCE PLUS” on Saturday night.

He described an incident when his daughter Suhana had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she asked her father which religion they belonged to, and he replied to her that we are all Indians, we do not have a religion.

Further, he said, “We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, and my children are Hindustan,”

This word from the megastar has won many hearts of the nation which is now going viral in social media.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Sports

Feroz Shah Kotla Renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium

Regional

1 quintal ganja seized in Golaghat

Regional

UDP, NPF quit NEDA: Lotha

Regional

Bhumidhar supports Ripun as APCC president

Top Stories

ICJ asks Pak to review Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence

Regional

We hope to win all the 14 seats from Assam in 2019, says state BJP President

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...