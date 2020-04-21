We should not take COVID-19 easily: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday said that even though the State has zero positive case of COVID-19 as of now, it should never take it easy as a slight negligence has the possibility to lead to unfathomable situation and also stressed extra vigilance along Indo-Myanmar border areas.

Biren, speaking during a COVID-19 distribution kits to the Chief Medical Officers of different districts at CM Secretariat, remarked “we should keep vigil all the time” and understand it is a long battle against the deadly disease.

The medical kits were provided under the Local Area Development Fund of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency Lorho S Pfoze.

Biren further stressed for extra vigilance along the border areas of the state with Myanmar and informed he is directed Manipur DGP LM Khaute to reinforce police checkpoints at various areas particularly those at Churachandpur district as it is vulnerable.

Biren strictly pointed out “there will be no excuse to anyone providing sub-standard medical items to paramedics and medical staffs and the front line warriors” as it is a question of human life and if one gets affected, others will get affected as well.

Outer MP Lorho on his part maintained that the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic in the state quite ably under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the state government.

Manipur had two confirmed case of COVID-19 but both the patients a 23-year-old woman and a 65-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee had recovered well and tested negative of the virus.

-By Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba