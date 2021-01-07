“We Will Support AJP Outside Political Arena”: AASU

All Assam Students Union (AASU) Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah commented on the regional party ‘Assam Jatiya Parishad’ on Thursday.

Baruah said that he would help the regional party in every possible way but outside the political arena. “We will try to establish political justice” he added. We will not be intact with the party as a political character.

On Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, the newly inducted AASU Secretary said, “We have pushed Lurin forward from the Union to serve the nation”. Gogoi has to work for the betterment of the Assamese people, he added.

Baruah further said about the AJP president that, “Only through rigorous political awareness can justice be served”.

As Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea was rejected by Gauhati High Court (GHC) today, Baruah said that Akhil has been forcibly imprisoned. It may be stated that Gogoi was in jail since December 2019 for allegedly having links with Maoists and also having participated in the anti-CAA movement.

The AASU secretary addressing the reporters on the status of AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, “Whether Bhattacharya stays or not in the AASU, it will be discussed in their executive meeting. But none can ignore his contribution to AASU.”