Weapon Filed Battalion Truck Crashes In Dhemaji

Vehicle of Battalion jawan carrying arms and weapon crashes in a road accident in Dhemaji, Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, the battalion truck lost control and crashed breaking the bridge.

Two person in the trunk has been seriously injured. One has been identified to be a havildar and other to be the handyman in the truck.

The accident took place while coming from Dhakuwakhana to the headquarters in Likabali.

As per sources, the crashed battalion truck contained guns, magazines, ammunitions and bullet-proof jackets.