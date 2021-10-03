Weapon Filed Battalion Truck Crashes In Dhemaji

By Pratidin Bureau on October 3, 2021

Vehicle of Battalion jawan carrying arms and weapon crashes in a road accident in Dhemaji, Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, the battalion truck lost control and crashed breaking the bridge.

Two person in the trunk has been seriously injured. One has been identified to be a havildar and other to be the handyman in the truck.

The accident took place while coming from Dhakuwakhana to the headquarters in Likabali.

As per sources, the crashed battalion truck contained guns, magazines, ammunitions and bullet-proof jackets.

Also Read: Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Taliban Fire Weapons In Air

AssamAssam newsDhemaji
Related Posts

Kokrajhar: UPPL Announces 2 Candidates For Bypolls

VP M Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Happiness Over His Assam Visit

Arms consignment dropped by Pakistani drone in Jammu

CM Sarma Briefs About The Newly Inaugurated PET MRI Wing At State Cancer Institute

West Bengal Bypolls counting underway

JEE-Advanced 2021 Exam Underway

Guwahati: Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Heritage Cultural Center