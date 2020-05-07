Wear mask or pay ₹500 fine : Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that those who do not wear mask outside their homes will have to shell out Rs 500 as fine.

Sarma announced this during a press conference held with the officials at the NHM office, Guwahati.

He said everyone must wear mask and offenders will be imposed a fine of Rs 500. The move comes days after the central government made it mandatory for people to wear face masks while stepping out. The decision was taken as a measure to contain coronavirus spread in the state.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh government will take a cumulative decision regarding increase in liquor prices. A cabinet meeting in this regard will be held on May 8 and an integrated structure will be formed, Sarma added.

SEBA and the AHSEC will declare the results for class 10 and HS examinations on mid-June, Sarma informed.

“This time the students won’t receive paper mark sheet; they will receive digital mark sheets, Sarma stated.