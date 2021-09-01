EnvironmentTop StoriesWorld

Weather Disasters Killed 2 Mn In 50 Years: UN Report

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

A United Nations (UN) agency World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday stated that the number of disasters triggered by climate change has increased fivefold in the last 50 years claiming more than 2 million lives and costing total losses of $3.64 trillion.

A Reuters report stated that the WMO asserted that “Atlas” is the most comprehensive review of mortality and economic losses from weather, water, and climate extremes ever produced.

“It surveys some 11,000 disasters occurring between 1979-2019, including major catastrophes such as Ethiopia’s 1983 drought, which was the single most fatal event with 300,000 deaths, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005 that was the most costly, with losses of $163.61 billion,” the report said.

Related News

CM Sarma Assures Improvement Of Child Care In 800 Tea…

20,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹1 Crore Seized In Karimganj

Assam: Remote Areas In Morigaon Facing Horrors Of Flood…

Phani Talukdar Joins BJP

The report showed an increasing trend in the number of disasters from the 1970s to the most recent decade, adding to signs that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to global warming.

The WMO attributed the growing frequency to both climate change and improved disaster reporting.

Costs from the events also surged from $175.4 billion in the 1970s to $1.38 trillion in the 2010s when storms such as Harvey, Maria, and Irma ripped through the United States.

But while hazards became more costly and frequent, the annual death count has fallen from more than 50,000 in the 1970s to around 18,000 in the 2010s, suggesting that better planning was paying off.

More than 91% of the 2 million deaths occurred in developing countries, the report said, noting that only half of the WMO’s 193 members have multi-hazard early warning systems.

You might also like
Assam

Crime: Woman Murdered In Boko

Assam

Mob abuses Muslim man in Biswanath

Assam

One more shot dead in Arunachal

Assam

Alleged child trafficker held

Technology

Instagram to allow users to post hour long videos

National

Javed Miandad threatens India on Kashmir issue