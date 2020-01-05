Weather update: India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Guwahati

There are chances of scattered showers in Guwahati on Sunday as the first T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played in the city this evening. The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in the city, which will start at 7 PM.

As far as the weather report is concerned there are chances of scattered showers in Guwahati during the course of play. In the evening time and night time, though, it is expected to be windy, according to Accuweather. The sky will partly cloudy with chances of passing shower in the evening.

Guwahati Weather forecast (Accu Weather Snap)

Meanwhile, ACA officials informed that all the preparations have been put in place for the match. Both the teams had practice sessions on Saturday. Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta said that all necessary security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Gates for spectators will be opened at 4 PM.