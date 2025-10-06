10 Must-Watch Movies of Kantara Actress Rukmini Vasanth

Kantara: A Legend — Chapter 1 (2025)

Rukmini as Kanakavathi delivers a mesmerizing performance — balancing strength, grace, and emotion in this blockbuster folklore action-drama. IMDb: 8.8 / 10

Saptha Sagaradaache Ello — Side A (2023)

A tender, heart-wrenching romance where Rukmini’s nuanced expressions and subtle intensity capture the depth of young love. IMDb: 8.2 / 10

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello — Side B (2023)

The emotional sequel shows Rukmini navigating grief, hope, and resilience — her performance makes every moment unforgettable. IMDb: 8.0 / 10

Birbal Trilogy: Case 1 — Finding Vajramuni (2019)

In this smart thriller, Rukmini’s mix of intelligence and charm shines, adding layers to the suspense-driven plot. IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Madharasi (2025)

Sharing screen space with big stars, Rukmini brings depth and poise, making her character a memorable part of this fast-paced action drama. IMDb: 7.3 / 10

Bhairathi Ranagal (2024)

Opposite Sriimurali, Rukmini delivers a strong supporting role — balancing intense drama with moments of subtle emotion, making her stand out. IMDb: 6.9 / 10

Ace (2025)

Stylish and energetic, Rukmini as Rukku adds vibrancy and charisma, elevating this action-packed drama with her performance. IMDb: 6.7 / 10

Bagheera (2023)

A dramatic story with high stakes, Rukmini delivers a layered performance, portraying both vulnerability and determination in a gripping narrative. IMDb: 6.7 / 10

Baanadariyalli (2023) & Appudo Ippudo Eppudo (2024)

In Baanadariyalli, Rukmini charms audiences with her romantic side, while Appudo Ippudo Eppudo marks her Telugu debut, showing her versatility and willingness to explore new horizons. IMDb: 5.7 / 10 & 4.7 / 10