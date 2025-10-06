10 Must-Watch Movies of Kantara Actress Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini as Kanakavathi delivers a mesmerizing performance — balancing strength, grace, and emotion in this blockbuster folklore action-drama. IMDb: 8.8 / 10
A tender, heart-wrenching romance where Rukmini’s nuanced expressions and subtle intensity capture the depth of young love. IMDb: 8.2 / 10
The emotional sequel shows Rukmini navigating grief, hope, and resilience — her performance makes every moment unforgettable. IMDb: 8.0 / 10
In this smart thriller, Rukmini’s mix of intelligence and charm shines, adding layers to the suspense-driven plot. IMDb: 7.7 / 10
Sharing screen space with big stars, Rukmini brings depth and poise, making her character a memorable part of this fast-paced action drama. IMDb: 7.3 / 10
Opposite Sriimurali, Rukmini delivers a strong supporting role — balancing intense drama with moments of subtle emotion, making her stand out. IMDb: 6.9 / 10
Stylish and energetic, Rukmini as Rukku adds vibrancy and charisma, elevating this action-packed drama with her performance. IMDb: 6.7 / 10
A dramatic story with high stakes, Rukmini delivers a layered performance, portraying both vulnerability and determination in a gripping narrative. IMDb: 6.7 / 10
In Baanadariyalli, Rukmini charms audiences with her romantic side, while Appudo Ippudo Eppudo marks her Telugu debut, showing her versatility and willingness to explore new horizons. IMDb: 5.7 / 10 & 4.7 / 10