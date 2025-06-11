Assam Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts Relief After June 13
IMD has issued a heat and humidity alert for Assam. Intense heatwave conditions continue across the state, with relief likely after June 13.
Temperatures remain above normal. Guwahati recorded 33°C, while North Lakhimpur hit 38°C. Haflong was the coolest at 21°C. Heat index is 3–5°C above normal.
A 48-hour warning is in place due to clear skies and high solar exposure. Nights are also warmer than usual, increasing discomfort.
Light rain with lightning is expected in parts of Assam. The southwest monsoon may arrive after June 13 with moderate to heavy rainfall.
IMD advises special care for infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and patients. High temperatures may affect vulnerable groups more severely.
Heat can cause dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion. Wear cotton clothes, stay hydrated, avoid peak sun, and don’t leave kids or pets in cars.
No major change in temperature is expected for the next two days. Stay alert and follow IMD updates until the expected rain brings relief.