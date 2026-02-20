Horoscope Today, February 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – Strength – Today, use your inner strength to overcome obstacles. This week, people will seek guidance or suggestions from you. Be kind and humble to yourself and other people. Career-wise, you can choose engineering, advising, or teaching. Angel Message – New beginnings and peace. Lucky Colour – Yellow and Green Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Hierophant – Today, concentrate on yourself. Time for you to reanalyse your decisions. Believe in the universe; good times are about to start. Financially, a little better, but don’t worry, by Friday you will get things. Angel Message – Spend some time with yourself Lucky Colour – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King of Wands – Today, you will be very action-oriented. Business will bring new opportunities in your life. Financially, you will be very stable. Move on if things don’t work according to you. Angel Message – Stay calm. Lucky Colour – Orange and Green Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - 4 of Swords – Time for you to take some rest and reset yourself. Travel is on the cards. Spent some time with yourself. Balance your emotions. Financially, be careful with your spending. Angel Message – Connect yourself with nature. Lucky Colour – Green Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Star – Today, your wishes will come true. This week will be balanced and plenty from all directions. This week, you will be in a good state of mind. This week, share your new ideas at work or in business. Financially, you will be stable. Angel Message – Trust your intuition. Lucky Colour – Blue Lucky Number-9
Tarot Card - 10 of Pentacles – There will be abundance in terms of wealth. Take advice from your elders andgive them a good listen. You will get good results from your hard work or investment. Pay homage to your ancestors. Angel Message – Be grateful for everything that you have. Lucky Colour – Green Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card - Two of Wands - Time to travel and enjoy. New business opportunities are on the cards. Promotions at work will bring happiness to your life. Students planning to go outside can now apply or get news of their enrollment. Use your positive and humble nature to conquer the world. Angel Message – Spread love. Lucky Colour – Red and Orange Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - 2 of Cups – This week, you will be the centre of love, affection and joy. This week is great for partnership business. A new person will come into your life. Romantically, your partner will be happy with you. Financially, cash flow is great, you will be in receiving end. New beginnings and opportunity knocks the door. Angel Message – Enjoy the moment. Lucky Colour – White Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – King of Swords – Today, your honesty will bring positivity to your life. Business-wise, you will be in profitable side. Use your efficiency to do the work. Don't be rude to anyone. Manage your temper. Angel Message – Stay calm. Lucky Colour – White Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - Death - Today, the old and sad phase will be over. Time for some new beginnings. Let your past go. Don’t crib about your past, live in the moment. Surrender yourself to the time. Finacially take care of your money, try to save as much as you can. Angel Message – Control your temper. Lucky Colour – White and Green Lucky Number – 3 and 9
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands - Victory is on the cards. You will get good results from your hard work. Your hardwork and efforts will bring joy and success to your life. Good time to invest. Promotion or salary hike is on the cards. Angel Message – Set your goals. Lucky Colour – Yellow Lucky Number - 5
Tarot Card – The Fool – Today will be full of new opportunities and new beginnings. Take a leap of faith and trust yourself. Go with the flow universe will support you. Take care of your expenses. Angel Message – Enjoy the moment. Lucky Colour – Orange and Red Lucky Number – 1