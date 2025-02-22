Who is Dhanashree Verma? Net Worth, Education, Career & Divorce News
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce has sparked alimony rumors. Explore Dhanashree’s net worth, career achievements, and latest updates.
Born on Sept 27, 1996, in Dubai, Dhanashree is a dancer, YouTuber, and choreographer with 2.79M YouTube subscribers.
Her estimated net worth is $3 million (₹24 Cr), earned through YouTube, brand deals, and dance ventures.
She completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai, and later earned a medical degree from DY Patil University before studying at Mithibai College.
Dhanashree initially worked as a dentist, but her passion for dance led her to start a YouTube channel and her own dance company.
A finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she is reportedly set to appear in the Telugu film "Akasham Dati Vastava", though an official confirmation is awaited.
Their romance began in 2020 during the lockdown when Chahal approached her for dance lessons after watching her viral videos.
Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce was finalized on Feb 20, 2025, at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court. However, neither has publicly commented.
There are rumors about alimony, but no official confirmation has been provided by either Dhanashree or Chahal.
