Weekend Lockdown in East Garo Hills from Today

The East Garo Hills administration has imposed a weekend lockdown in the district in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from 10 PM on May 7 to 5 am on May 10.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate of East Garo Hills, it said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of “Order of Home (Political I Department, Government of Meghalaya issued vide No. POL.75/2020/Pt.I/94, dated 5th May 2021 and in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID19 in the country, state and globally.”

The lockdown has been imposed to “put in place preventive measures and to take steps to ensure social distancing so that the pandemic of COVID19 does not spread to the entire district and to contain the spread of viruses to other parts of Garo Hills,” the order said.

The order further stated, “I, Swapnil Tembe, IAS, District Magistrate, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.PC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 do hereby promulgate WEEKEND LOCKDOWN from 10:00 PM of 7th May, 2021 till 5:00 AM of 10th May, 2021.”

During the period of lockdown no vehicular movement is permitted except for all essential services including health services. Inter- state movement of vehicles and persons shall be restricted.

The order issued by the district magistrate further said that all markets in the entire district shall remain closed during Weekend Lockdown.

However, pharmacies will remain open during the lockdown period.

All banks, postal services and private offices shall remain closed.

Restaurants, liquor shops, cafes, etc. will remain closed, the order said.

Moreover, health services including vaccination related movement, essential services viz. Food Corporation of India, electricity, water supply, security, municipal services, fire & emergency services, NIC and telecommunication services will be exempted from the lockdown.

Movement of essential goods, print & electronic media, farming activities in rural areas, officer and staff of Corona Care Centre, all officials on COVID-19 duty will be exempted from the purview of the lockdown, according to the order.

Petrol pumps will remain open.