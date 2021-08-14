Wellbeing Of India Impinge On Delivering Benefits Of Development: Vice Prez On I-Day

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation progress and said “The wellbeing of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring the dignity of life to each and every individual in our country,”

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of our Independence Day,” the Vice President said.

Recalling the countless valiant sacrifices of India’s founding leaders who brought the nation Independence, the Vice President noted, “As we enter our 75th year of Independence, let us recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won our nation’s freedom and resolve to strive towards building the India of their dreams”.

“On this momentous occasion, let us also remember that the progress and wellbeing of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring the dignity of life to each and every individual in our country,” he said.

“This is the foundational belief behind our civilizational value of ‘share and care’. We must work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideal of ‘securing for all our citizens – justice, liberty, equality and fraternity’,” he stated.

“Let us once again solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves to rediscovering our inner strengths, to realizing the enormous potential of our people, and to give India its rightful place in the comity of nations,” he added.

