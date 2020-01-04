We’re Absolutely Safe in Guwahati: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday that they are feeling absolutely safe in Guwahati despite the state-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Virat who is in the city with his team for the first T20 match against Sri Lanka said, “We have not faced any problem here in the city. Security measures are tightened and we are absolutely safe. Nothing to worry.”

While asked about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Kohli said that it would not be responsible for him to comment on the nationwide protests against the citizenship law. He said, “It would be irresponsible of me to comment on CAA as I don’t know enough about it. Without having proper knowledge about the subject I won’t comment anything on it.”

Kohli also reiterated about the four-day Test series saying that it is not something he is attracted to. “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercializing Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so.”

Speaking about the match to be played on Sunday, Kohli said, “K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will open the match as Rohit Sharma is not there due to his ill health. Shikhar is also doing well.”

Talking about the pitch in Barsapara Stadium, Kohli said that the pitch is good to make the run but it will be challenging for the baller.