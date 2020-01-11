We’re Hopeful of SC’s Order on CAA: Tarun Gogoi

Reacting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which comes into effect from Friday, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi in New Delhi said that the BJP is least bothered about the democratic protests against the citizenship act in Assam and other parts of the country.

Attacking Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gogoi said that they don’t respect the feelings of the people of the state.

“After the CAA has come into effect, now the Supreme Court’s order will be more important and we hope that the court will give a stay order,” said Gogoi adding that the chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the union home minister Amit Shah a day before the act comes into effect.

Gogoi also alleged that Sonowal and Himanta asked Amit Shah to make the act effective and that they will stop the democratic protests in the state.

The former CM will also take part in the CWC meeting to be held today in New Delhi and said that the issue of CAA and NRC will be discussed in the meeting.