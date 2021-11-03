West Bengal: 1 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrested a Bangladeshi man from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The man is suspected of being a terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, informed officials.

The NIA conducted search operations in Subhasgram area, after receiving a tip-off, an official said. They have recovered fake voter and Aadhaar cards from his possession apart from several documents related to the terror organization.

The official said, “Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India”.

ALSO READ: Tripura Police Registers 5 Cases Against 71 for Fake Posts