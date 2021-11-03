West Bengal: 1 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau on November 3, 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrested a Bangladeshi man from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The man is suspected of being a terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, informed officials.

The NIA conducted search operations in Subhasgram area, after receiving a tip-off, an official said. They have recovered fake voter and Aadhaar cards from his possession apart from several documents related to the terror organization.

The official said, “Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India”.

ALSO READ: Tripura Police Registers 5 Cases Against 71 for Fake Posts

ArrestedNIASouth 24 ParganasSuspected TerroristWest Bengal
Related Posts

USTM Awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” by NAAC

Facebook To Shut Down Facial Recognition System

Tripura Police Registers 5 Cases Against 71 for Fake Posts

Local Holiday Declared on Nov 5 in Kamrup District for Diwali

Assam: Former Minister Abdul Muhib Mazumder Dies at 89

Dengue Outbreak: 9 States & UTs Have High Caseloads

Assam CM Debunks Fake Tweet, Alarms Tweeple To “Stay Off Misinformation”