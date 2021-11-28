West Bengal: 18 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In Nadia

The collision left 18 dead while several others were injured.

Eighteen people were killed and five others were left injured in an unfortunate road accident on Saturday night in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The incident reportedly happened as a matador carrying 20 people, headed towards Navadwip crematorium, collided with a truck parked on the side of the road in the Phulbari under Hanskhali police station area.

The people were reportedly travelling from Bagda of North 24 Parganas district carrying bodies in the matador. The collision left 18 dead while several others were injured.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started investigations. According to initial reports, the accident occurred due to thick fog as visibility was less and the vehicle was coming at a high speed.

