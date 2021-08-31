West Bengal: Another BJP MLA Quits Party, Joins TMC

Another BJP MLA from West Bengal, Biswajit Das, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, the third legislator to do so since May this year.

Das had switched over to the BJP in 2019 and won from Bagda constituency in 2021 assembly polls.

He was also a two-time MLA from TMC.

“I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago. The BJP has done nothing for Bengal,” he said after joining the party in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

On Monday, BJP MLA from Bishnupur constituency also returned to the TMC.

On the other hand, BJP MLA and party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC in June.