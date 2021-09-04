West Bengal: BJP MLA Soumen Roy Joins TMC

BJP MLA Soumen Roy joined the Mamata Banerjee led ruling party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday and said that he was sorry for having quit the West Bengal ruling party two years ago.

Soumen Roy is the fourth BJP MLA to have quit the party and joined TMC since the April-May assembly poll.

According to a report from the PTI, with the resignation of MLA Roy, BJP’s strength in the 294-member House has reduced to 71.

Roy was elected from Kaliaganj on a BJP ticket in the April-May assembly poll in the presence of party secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

He said he was not comfortable in the saffron camp and wanted to take part in the development initiatives by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Though I had quit TMC my mind and soul had remained with TMC. I do not subscribe to its ideology,” Roy said.

TMC Secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “BJP MLA Soumen Roy is returning to our fold as he wants to be part of the development of Bengal specially north Bengal.”

West Bengal leader of opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted to Roy’s switching party and told reporters, “Whoever leaves the party it is his decision. But the party will seek their disqualification after asking them to explain their stand.”