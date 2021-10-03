West Bengal Bypolls counting underway

The counting of votes is underway for the West Bengal bypolls in Kolkata. The counting started from 8 am amid heavy deployment of security forces.

Polling was held on September 30 for the constituencies of Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj.

The counting centres have been put under CCTV surveillance and twenty four companies of central security forces have been deployed. Officials will only be allowed to take a pen and paper while the returning officer and observer will be allowed to use phones, according to officials.

Counting will be held in 21 rounds for Bhabanipur, 24 rounds for Jangipur and 26 rounds for Samserganj constituencies at Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee has taken a huge lead by a margin of 33,982 votes in round 11 of counting for Bhabanipur.

