West Bengal Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till August 31

The West Bengal government extended the ongoing Covid-induced restrictions till August 31, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

However, certain relaxations were also announced in the current lockdown that was scheduled to end on August 15. The new order will come into effect from August 16.

The new relaxations announced by the West Bengal govt are:

Outdoor government programmes with maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols

Opening of theatre halls, sadans, manchas, auditoriums and open air theatres for cultural activities, with not more than 50% of seating capacity

Stadium and swimming pools may remain open with 50 per cent of capacity at a time

All shops and establishments including restaurants and bars allowed to remain open up to 8 pm so far can now remain open upto usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 pm

All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential and emergency services.

