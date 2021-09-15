West Bengal Extends COVID-19 Restrictions till September 30

The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 restrictions till September 30 with the existing relaxations, said an official notification.

The existing restrictions which was imposed on May 16 and extended at regular intervals were set to expire today.

The new notification issued today said that wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times.

The order also said that the state government has allowed offices, both government and private, to function with 50% employees.

“All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services,” the order said.

District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the state directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

“Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,” it added.

