West Bengal: Fake Currency Smuggler Arrested

A fake Indian currency note [FICN] smuggler was arrested on Tuesday with notes in denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The smuggler, Kabirul Sheikh, 38, was arrested by Shamsherganj police from the Dhulian ghat area.

Located along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the district has reports of illegal firearms and narcotics smuggling irregularly from several areas. Cows are also reportedly smuggled into Bangladesh through the border.

Sheikh is a resident of Baishnabnagar area in Malda district, said police.

An official from the raiding team said an officer posed as the buyer to whom Sheikh had plans to sell the fake currencies.

The notes had a face value of Rs 1.35 lakh, added police.

Police said the arrest is a proof that FICN smugglers are active even during the pandemic. Sheikh has been produced in court on Tuesday afternoon seeking police remand.