In yet another blow for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it’s MLA and minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has resigned from his post in the Mamata Banerjee led government, NDTV reported.

The resignation of Shukla, who was the Minister of State for Sports, comes days after several TMC leaders quit the party and joined the BJP.

In the upcoming West Bengal elections, TMC’s biggest threat is the BJP. The party’s trouble started with the exit of its longtime member, Suvendu Adhikari, who joined BJP.