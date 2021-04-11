West Bengal Polls: Bombs, Gun Powder, Bullets Recovered

Police recovered bombs, bomb-making equipment, gun powder, and bullets in the Madral Joychanditala area of Bhatpara on Saturday.

Police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

The Election Commission has intensified the vigilance across West Bengal to check any untoward incident in the poll season.

The voting in the Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas will be held in the sixth phase of the state assembly polls on April 22.

West Bengal has a history of violence during elections. Keeping this in mind, EC has been conducting the assembly elections this time in eight phases.

The first four phases of the eight-phased elections have taken place on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)