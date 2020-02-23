West Indies announce 14-man squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

The West Indies recalled big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell for their upcoming T20 international series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The reigning T20 world champions are gearing up for the defense of their title in Australia later this year.

The 31-year-old Russell, who played a key part in the Windies’ 2016 World T20 triumph, last played internationally at last year’s 50-over World Cup and has not featured in a T20I since August 2018.

Shimron Hetmyer, who along with fellow batsman Evin Lewis was left out of the ODI squad in Sri Lanka for failing to meet minimum fitness requirements, is also back in the squad. “Shimron Hetmyer missed out on selection for the ODI squad,” said lead selector Roger Harper.

“He has since attained the required fitness level, becoming available for selection and has been included. “Andre Russell is back in the squad, having been cleared by the medical panel and successfully completing CWI’s return-to-play protocol. Andre will add potency to every department of the team.”

Russell has scored over 5,000 runs in all T20 cricket, including two hundred, and has taken 290 wickets in the shortest format of the game. The Windies face Sri Lanka in two games in Kandy on March 4 and 6.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.