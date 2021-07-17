Top StoriesWorld

Western Europe Records Over 125 Deaths In Devastating Flood

By Pratidin Bureau

The devastating flood in West Germany and Belgium has massively affected the people, killing numbers of them in different parts of the place.

As per latest reports, the death toll had rose to 106 in West Germany on Saturday.

In Belgium, the death toll due to flood had rose to 23.

Overall death toll has rose to more than 125 in Western Europe, stated latest updates on the flood.

Meanwhile, the search operation is still going on to rescue people in various parts of the affected areas.

According to sources, it has been reported that more than 1300 of people are still missing.

Earlier on Friday, the Western Europe has recorded devastating flood after recording continuous and heavy rainfall.

Also Read: India May See Devastating Climate Change Impact In 80 Years
