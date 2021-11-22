NationalTop Stories

Western Railway introduces 8 more AC local trains in Mumbai from today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative

A total of 26 AC local train services are operating at present in the Central Railway (CR).

The Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight more air-conditioned local train services in Mumbai, taking the total number to 20 from Monday.

An official said, “Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20.”

Related News

Suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika’s Residence Raided

3 Detained In Nagaland By Assam Rifles, Were About To Join…

Sudhir Chaudhary Dropped From Panel Of ICAI’s UAE Event

Guwahati: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered Under Saraighat…

Out of these eight new services, four each are in the “Up” and “Down” direction and two of the trains will operate during peak hours, according to a PTI report.

The official said that one of the new trains will ply between Virar and Churchgate station, one between Goregaon and Churchgate and two between Borivali and Churchgate.

He added, in the “Down” direction, one local will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon.

A total of 26 AC local train services are operating at present in the Central Railway (CR). 16 are operating on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel and the remaining 10 are on the mainline, out of these 26 services.

ALSO READ: Sudhir Chaudhary Dropped From Panel Of ICAI’s UAE Event

You might also like
Top Stories

#FIM | ‘Distortion’ of Bihu dance sparks controversy

Entertainment

Race 3 hits theatres| 8th Eid release of Salman Khan

Top Stories

COVID19: Balipara Registers Its Highest Single-Day Cases

Pratidin Exclusive

Barak coal syndicate | Politicians, top administrative and police officials allegedly…

Top Stories

BJP pins on Panchyat Poll against Citizenship Bill

Assam

Cattle syndicate: Dhubri police obstructed by Kokrajhar Police