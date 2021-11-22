Western Railway introduces 8 more AC local trains in Mumbai from today

A total of 26 AC local train services are operating at present in the Central Railway (CR).

The Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight more air-conditioned local train services in Mumbai, taking the total number to 20 from Monday.

An official said, “Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20.”

Out of these eight new services, four each are in the “Up” and “Down” direction and two of the trains will operate during peak hours, according to a PTI report.

The official said that one of the new trains will ply between Virar and Churchgate station, one between Goregaon and Churchgate and two between Borivali and Churchgate.

He added, in the “Down” direction, one local will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon.

A total of 26 AC local train services are operating at present in the Central Railway (CR). 16 are operating on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel and the remaining 10 are on the mainline, out of these 26 services.

