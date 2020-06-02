We’ve solved ‘Artificial Floods’ issue in Guwahati: Sonowal

On the artificial flood that engulfs Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that though the artificial floods have eased phenomenally owing to the appropriate actions by the government, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has to remain ever vigilant to remove the causes that are potentially responsible for flash floods in the city.

We have greatly solved the issue of Artificial Floods in the city: CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal while interacting with the media post reviewing activities of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/4SM0w5vxaG — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 2, 2020

He also said that GMC must find out ways and means for creating new parking lots in the city areas and emphasized on the development of Guwahati in a global perspective.

To preserve the sanctity of the water bodies in the city, Chief Minister Sonowal has asked GMC to map all the water bodies, preserve and beautify them to balance the ecological quotient of Guwahati.

Attending a meeting to review the social waste management of GMC at its conference hall on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in a move to give solid waste management a larger ambit, the water bodies of the city have to be preserved.