What About Nehru’s Letter to Gopinath Bordoloi? Modi to Cong in LS

Slamming the opposition hard for its criticism over CAA, PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha referred to Nehru’s letter to the then Assam CM Gopinath Bordoloi where Nehru urged the CM to accommodate migrants from East Pakistan, making a clear distinction between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants.

He said the first prime minister of India (Jawaharlal Nehru) wrote to the first chief minister of Assam (Gopinath Bordoloi), saying there was a need to differentiate between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants. Modi said Nehru was of the view that even laws can be changed in this regard.

He said Nehru had wanted to defend minorities in the then West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). “Was he communal, did he want to create a Hindu Rashtra…I want to ask the Congress,” the prime minister said.

He said Nehru was a big thinker. Why did he not include all citizens but mentioned only religious minorities in the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement? Modi asked. Liaquat Ali Khan was the then prime minister of Pakistan.

He said his government is saying today what Nehru had said decades ago. Modi said the government was fulfilling the wishes of the founding fathers.