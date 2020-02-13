What Kejriwal & co. plan to do next?

After landslide win, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has one thing in sight — the 2022 municipal polls. The term of the present municipal corporations will end in April 2022. BJP has been in power in all three corporations — North, East, and South — since 2007.

A consistent vote share of about 54% in the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, party leaders feel, is enough indication that people are ready to see AAP in power at the municipal level as well.

The newfound focus on municipal polls stems from the decision to not repeat the mistakes made in 2017.

According to party leaders, one of the biggest reasons for the defeat in 2017 was its focus on Punjab elections earlier in the year, and the failure to see the resurgence in Congress’s support.