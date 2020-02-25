What Trump said on Delhi violence and CAA?

President of the United State, Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, said that he discussed religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he maintained that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi.

His remarks came after at least ten people were killed in clashes in North East Delhi related to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We did talk about religious freedom,” Trump said. “The prime minister said he wants people to have religious freedom. If you look back, India has worked hard for religious freedom. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India.”

Meanwhile, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in some parts of Delhi, but fresh stone pelting, vandalism and gathering of mobs has still been reported from some localities.