What’s Ahead For Akhil Gogoi After GMCH Clarification?

After 18 months behind the bars, Raijor Dol Leader, Peasant Leader, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Founder and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi saw the first sunrise in Assam today.

Marking this day, July 2, Akhil is a free bird.

Earlier yesterday, the NIA Court had released the Sivasagar MLA from all the charges of National Investigation Agency against him.

With Akhil Gogoi’s release, the people of Assam cannot hold their emotions pouring out.

Since the announcement of Akhil’s release yesterday, preparations started going on in full swing to greet the leader at several places by his supporters on his way to Sivasagar today.

Although, Akhil was charged with multiple sedition for his protests against The Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an act), it seems like his comeback now has become way more strong than before.

Akhil is felicitated at different places of Assam today on his way to Sivasagar where it can be seen that the people are immensely excited to have a glance of him or congratulate him with a fulam gamusa.

“We see the next CM of Assam in Akhil Daa,” expressed his supporters.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi has finally reached Sivasagar, his constituency, where people have been waiting for his visit since a long time.

Earlier the MLA said that he will visit Sivasagar and thank the people who have shown their immense love, trust and support towards him, making him their leader even from behind the bars.

The leader has also promised to make Sivasagar a cultural heritage and tourist spot after his release from jail as a return gift to the people of Sivasagar further adding that he will point this issue at the next assembly meeting.

However on the other hand, the GMCH has issued a clarification that the hospital hasn’t discharged Akhil Gogoi yet and he left against medical advice signing the release from responsibility of discharge.

Will this notice from the superintendent of GMCH mark as a start to new problems for the citizen’s leader? This waits to see in the succeeding days.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Acquitted From All Cases By NIA Court